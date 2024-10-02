Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 868,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,738,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -120.31 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

