Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 66.7%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 208,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 79,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
