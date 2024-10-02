Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 6.2%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62. 1,073,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,454,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 618.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 933,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

