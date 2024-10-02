Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 32,917 shares.The stock last traded at $204.77 and had previously closed at $204.25.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.