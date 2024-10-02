Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 32,917 shares.The stock last traded at $204.77 and had previously closed at $204.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

