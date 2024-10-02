Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 146872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $119,580. Company insiders own 17.57% of the company’s stock.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
