Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 146872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$832.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $119,580. Company insiders own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

