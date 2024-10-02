Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.29

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.29 and last traded at C$36.13, with a volume of 127773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CU

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.39747 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.