Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pioneering Technology Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The stock has a market cap of C$560,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Pioneering Technology Company Profile
Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.
