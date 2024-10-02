Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $591.33 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Mina has a market cap of $591.33 million and approximately $33.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,189,495,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,506,305 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,189,311,416.8400393 with 1,164,196,032.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52868843 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $39,160,032.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

