Moonriver Price Tops $9.25 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00015354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $84.48 million and $5.30 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,547,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,130,257 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

