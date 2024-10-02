WhiteCoin Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $236,119.26 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

