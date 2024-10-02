SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $511,121.08 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $739.60 million and approximately $511,121.08 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,315.14 or 1.00086750 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054158 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6644948 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $1,065,600.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

