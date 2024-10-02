SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

