Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $247.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $376.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.90.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $32.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.49. 19,588,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Humana by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.