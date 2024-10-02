Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 43,606 shares.The stock last traded at $79.16 and had previously closed at $79.31.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.