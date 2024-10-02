Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 43,606 shares.The stock last traded at $79.16 and had previously closed at $79.31.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

