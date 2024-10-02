Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 43,606 shares.The stock last traded at $79.16 and had previously closed at $79.31.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

