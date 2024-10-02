PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $138.75

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.75 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 140.10 ($1.87), with a volume of 855201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.89).

PureTech Health Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27. The firm has a market cap of £335.43 million, a PE ratio of -609.14 and a beta of 1.02.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

