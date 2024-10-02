One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 9250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42. The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.49.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.