FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $290.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.16), with a volume of 77533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.25).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of £365.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,668.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.66.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Stories

