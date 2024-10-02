Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.00

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 197805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock has a market cap of C$494.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

