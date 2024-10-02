Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,735,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,374,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $869.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

