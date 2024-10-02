PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,149,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,680 shares.The stock last traded at $49.59 and had previously closed at $49.59.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 130,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 507,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.