Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.08

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.08 and last traded at C$32.05, with a volume of 16720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

