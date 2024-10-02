Pax Dollar Price Up 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.79 million and $4.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,715,479 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
