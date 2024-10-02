Xai Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Xai has a total market cap of $125.24 million and $27.05 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00255015 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,309,333,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,991,082 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,308,290,847.8924673 with 671,948,459.6121422 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.2047707 USD and is down -14.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $37,481,819.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

