CyberConnect (CYBER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.87 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $77.87 million and $27.27 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.08502102 USD and is down -14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $34,983,059.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

