Strike (STRK) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Strike token can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00010883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and $1.12 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,324,475 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

