Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $100.78 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00255015 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004535 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,494,441.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

