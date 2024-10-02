ASD Reaches Market Cap of $24.50 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.50 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0363888 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,214,345.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

