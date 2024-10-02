Viking (NYSE:VIK) versus Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Financial Review

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 36.04% 26.34% 22.55% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $1.23 billion 1.65 $513.67 million $14.14 4.21 Viking $4.71 billion 3.20 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Viking”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teekay Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teekay Tankers and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 0 0 3 1 3.25 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $76.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Viking has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Teekay Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Viking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services. It also engages management of vessels, procurement, and equipment rental businesses. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

