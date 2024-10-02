Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00255015 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
