Catalent (CTLT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) recently:

9/26/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Catalent had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Catalent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/2/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,586. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,429,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

