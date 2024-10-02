Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $56.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,555 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

