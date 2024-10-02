Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 11,957 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average is $355.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $410.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

