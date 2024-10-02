Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $33.54 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

