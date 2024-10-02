Farmers National Bank Sells 257 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

PEP opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

