Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $15,009,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- October’s Top 3 Stocks Revealed by MarketBeat’s MarketRank Tool
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chinese Stock Surge: Should You Invest After Stimulus Boost?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.