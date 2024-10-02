Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 430 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $594.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $202.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

