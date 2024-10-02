Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Up 0%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.71 and last traded at $292.22. 163,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,633,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.