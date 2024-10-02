MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

