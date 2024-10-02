MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 60,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,408. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

