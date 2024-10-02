Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.