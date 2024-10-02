Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UTF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.