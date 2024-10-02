Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE UTF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.27.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.