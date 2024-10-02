Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $197,080.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 321,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

FUND traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,328. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,476 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 392.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.