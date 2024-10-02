UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 614.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 131,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

