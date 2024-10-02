Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 501,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,934. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.