Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 501,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,934. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

