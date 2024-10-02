Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,889 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

