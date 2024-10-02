Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,164,222 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,164,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,842,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,240,000 after buying an additional 231,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

