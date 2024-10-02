Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 5.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $241.50 and last traded at $243.21. Approximately 38,673,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 95,387,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. The stock has a market cap of $794.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

