Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 3,385,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,759,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

