Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 3.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.41. 228,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,417,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,027,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 733,462 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 2,044.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 698,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 665,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

