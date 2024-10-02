Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 2.3% Higher

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12). 115,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 292,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

Indus Gas Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

